MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A massive fire engulfed a home on 2900 Chandler Street in Meridian around 2 a.m. Friday morning.

Firefighters on the scene told News 11 they are not sure how the fire started or if anyone was inside.

After battling the fire for an hour, crews put the fire out around 3 a.m.

We will have more information as it become available.

