Advertisement

Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians member pleads guilty to stabbing tribal member to death

Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians member pleads guilty to stabbing tribal member to death
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians member pleads guilty to stabbing tribal member to death(Madison County Detention Center)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians has pleaded guilty to the murder of a tribal member on the Choctaw Indian Reservation.

Vandel Jim, 53, of the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation stabbed the victim with a knife which resulted in his death, according to court documents.

Jim was indicted by a federal grand jury in January of 2017 on the charge of murder in the second degree.

He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 21, 2022. Jim faces a maximum possible penalty of 15 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Abel of Philadelphia was last heard from through a text message to his mother on December...
Missing man found in Neshoba Co.
Fire truck
Woman killed in Kemper County fire
Kedarius Earl, 16, is being charged as an adult with aggravated assault.
Teen arrested in Monday night triple shooting
Money
Over 1,500 Mississippi households to receive $1K this week from MDHS
Felicia Cox
Remains found confirmed as Felicia Cox

Latest News

Traffic at the Meridian Crossroads
Last minute holiday shopping in Meridian
Wind will increase as clouds and warmth build on Christmas Eve.
Wind, clouds, and temperatures increase for Christmas Eve
Weather - December 23, 2021
Weather - December 23, 2021
Free COVID testing at your door
Free COVID testing at your door