Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians member pleads guilty to stabbing tribal member to death

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians has pleaded guilty to the murder of a tribal member on the Choctaw Indian Reservation.

Vandel Jim, 53, of the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation stabbed the victim with a knife which resulted in his death, according to court documents.

Jim was indicted by a federal grand jury in January of 2017 on the charge of murder in the second degree.

He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 21, 2022. Jim faces a maximum possible penalty of 15 years in prison.

