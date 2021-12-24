Quitman family loses everything, local business steps in

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Allen lost everything after their house was engulfed in flames on Wednesday.

The Quitman community has stepped up to help them through the holidays.

Fantasy Cottage has been acting as the front for donation efforts for the Allens, accepting food and money.

The local business has always been community-centered and felt the call to help.

“Knowing that we can play a part, it’s just a very small part in what this family needs and we’re just glad that we can do it,” Owner, April Hunter, said.

Employee, Hunter Harper, is a cousin of one of the victims of the fire and is blown away by the support from his community.

“I don’t care what anybody says, Clarke County is one of the best. Also, not only that, we’ve had people from Lauderdale County, Wayne County, just surrounding communities bring stuff and even call just to want to know what they can do to help. It sort of leaves me speechless somewhat just to know that people care.”

If you feel called to help contact The Fantasy Cottage,

