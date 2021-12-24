Advertisement

Quitman family loses everything, local business steps in

Housefire (Courtesy: Clarke County Hot Topics)
Housefire (Courtesy: Clarke County Hot Topics)(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Allen lost everything after their house was engulfed in flames on Wednesday.

The Quitman community has stepped up to help them through the holidays.

Fantasy Cottage has been acting as the front for donation efforts for the Allens, accepting food and money.

The local business has always been community-centered and felt the call to help.

“Knowing that we can play a part, it’s just a very small part in what this family needs and we’re just glad that we can do it,” Owner, April Hunter, said.

Employee, Hunter Harper, is a cousin of one of the victims of the fire and is blown away by the support from his community.

“I don’t care what anybody says, Clarke County is one of the best. Also, not only that, we’ve had people from Lauderdale County, Wayne County, just surrounding communities bring stuff and even call just to want to know what they can do to help. It sort of leaves me speechless somewhat just to know that people care.”

If you feel called to help contact The Fantasy Cottage,

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire truck
Woman killed in Kemper County fire
2900 Chandler St.
Massive fire in Meridian
Felicia Cox
Remains found confirmed as Felicia Cox
The house looked to be severely damaged and multiple fire crews were on scene battling the...
Meridian Fire Department investigating vacant home fire
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death

Latest News

Man arrested after allegedly trying to dig up grave in Meridian cemetery
Man arrested after allegedly trying to dig up grave in Meridian cemetery
Holiday travel safety
Holiday vehicle travel tips
2900 Chandler St.
Massive fire in Meridian
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians member pleads guilty to stabbing tribal member to death
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians member pleads guilty to stabbing tribal member to death