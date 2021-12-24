Advertisement

United Airlines cancels over 100 Christmas Eve flights due to omicron

By CNN
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(CNN) - United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

In a company memo, United said it’s had to “cancel some flights” because of the coronavirus omicron variant.

It said the nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on its flight crews and the people who run its operations.

It said it’s notifying customers of the cancelations ahead of them coming to the airport.

United apologized for the disruption and said it’s working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays.

