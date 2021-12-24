Wind, clouds, and temperatures increase for Christmas Eve

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Christmas is almost here. A lot of us have guests from out of town. This evening isn’t bad for a night out to eat or maybe even to take in a movie.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mostly clear, but clouds will begin increasing by morning. The low temperature will be near 45 degrees. Friday will be mostly cloudy, unseasonably warm, and increasingly gusty. The high temperature will be near 76 degrees. The wind will increase to 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.

Christmas Day

Christmas Day will be mostly cloudy. We can still be blustery in the morning, but the wind should relax little-by-little after noon. We’ll warm from a morning low of 60 degrees to an afternoon high of 78 degrees. Sometimes windy days get a little bit warmer than expected. The record high temperature for Christmas Day is 80 degrees, so it’s possible we tie or break that record if we do get a little warmer than the forecast of 78.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next rain maker is on track to arrive late Wednesday and could bring rain through Thursday morning. Between now and then, there’s some small potential for a couple of stray showers, but most areas will stay dry otherwise. The bigger story in the weather may be how abnormally warm we are. Even if we don’t tie or break records through New Years Eve, we’ll be close on several occasions.

