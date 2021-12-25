1 arrested, another sought in Jones County burglary

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – One man is in custody while the Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking a second suspect in a Christmas Eve burglary.

Clarence Norris, 28, Moselle, was arrested Christmas Day and charged with grand larceny (more than $1,000 in value taken); burglary of a dwelling (house); resisting arrest; and disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

Deputies are still seeking the whereabouts of a second suspect, James Boleware, 25, Moselle.

The incident began on Christmas Eve Day, when an ATV was reported stolen from an address on Rainey Road earlier in the day.

Friday afternoon, JCSD deputies answered a burglary in progress call at the same address in southwest Jones County and rode up on Norris and Boleware, who both fled on foot.

Norris was discovered in the Moselle area Saturday and became “combative” during his arrest, JCSD said, which led to a tasing.

Norris was taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Center, where he will remain until his initial appearance.

During the ground search for Norris and Boleware, a JCSD K-9 was injured and required treatment by a veterinarian.

The injuries proved minor and the dog, Bolo, is expected to be back at work Tuesday.

