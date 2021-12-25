Advertisement

Christmas will be warm and windy

Christmas will warm to near record warmth with winds gusting to as high as 30 mph.
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Make sure your blow-up decorations are secure. Gusty wind will become a big part of our weather story for Christmas.

Blustery Christmas

The wind will blow at 10-20 mph tonight and Christmas Day. Wind gusts will be as high as 25-30 mph. Outdoor decorations may be blown around a bit, and winds can break tree limbs. High profile vehicles like big trucks can become unsteady to drive, too.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy and breezy. The low temperature will be near 60 degrees. Christmas will be mostly cloudy and windy with a small chance for a couple of stray showers. The high temperature will be near 78 degrees. The record high temperature for Christmas Day is 80 degrees. We’ll be close, and if we’re much warmer, that record will be in jeopardy.

Our Next Rain Maker

A rainy pattern looks to set up starting around Tuesday and Wednesday. Several waves of rain may affect us between Wednesday and Sunday before a cold front sweeps the rain to the east and introduces some cool air to our forecast on New Years Weekend. We’ll be monitoring the trends for next weekend closely and keep you updated on any changes.

