Lifelong friends revitalizing downtown Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - “Davis and Purdy Architects started in July of 2018, but Mark and I have been working together, realistically, since we were 13.”

Two lifelong friends from Meridian are doing their part to fuel the revitalization of downtown, and despite moving away for work after they graduated college, they’ve done just that. They’re now back and have been a part of some prominent downtown features already.

“I mean, we’ve been buddies for a long time. We went to architecture school together, sat and made models in geometry class in high school,” said John Purdy. “He moved to Washington D.C., I moved to Atlanta, we came back here, worked at a firm together, and worked on The Max together at another firm. It’s been something that we’ve been building for probably 25 years.”

You might also be familiar with another downtown business Purdy and his wife own that gave Davis & Purdy yet another chance to contribute to the local economy.

“Mark’s not a part of the business of Threefoot Brewing but we worked on this together. Davis & Purdy Architects designed this space, so this was one of our projects,” said Purdy.

Their contribution to downtown Meridian doesn’t just end with businesses. After being a part of last year’s Threefoot Festival, Davis & Purdy now also have a goal of helping local artists thrive.

“Last year John and I were the co-chairman of the Threefoot Festival. After that we caught the bug and I think, a few months ago we founded the ACES which is the Arts & Community Events Society,” said Mark Davis. “The main mission of ACES is to promote the quality of life in Meridian through arts and cultural events. We’re out there trying to promote artists, we’re providing opportunities for them to make money. We’re just doing anything we can to help make Meridian a better place to live.”

Purdy and Davis both say that everything they’re doing is for one reason: to make Meridian a better place for everyone to live.

“What we’re doing, all the things we’re involved with right now, Mark and I really are trying to accomplish something. I think that’s why we moved back. We wanted to have an influence on our community and we wanted to create a place that our kids would want to come back to,” said Purdy.

The pair have brought nearly 20 jobs to downtown Meridian through their contributions.

