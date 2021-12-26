Advertisement

Alabama arrives in Dallas, Nick Saban updates COVID status of coaches and team

By Lynden Blake
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Nick Saban and Alabama arrived in Dallas for the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, still filled with holiday cheer.

“Merry Christmas, I hope you enjoyed it as much as we did,” Saban said.

Coaches Bill O’Brien and Doug Marrone are still in Tuscaloosa after testing positive for COVID-19. Saban said they should join the team in Texas by game day.

“And um, I think they are doing well,” Saban added. “No one is really bad sick.”

As for the rest of the team, there have been no COVID issues ahead of the playoff matchup.

“Our team has all been vaccinated, 92% of players have boosters,” Saban said.

Now that the Tide are in the Lonestar State, they’ll have time to polish the game plan for fourth ranked Cincinnati.

“I think the legacy of any team is how you finish,” Saban said.

Saban said for playoff games, he has more time to scout the opponent. He likes what he sees out of Bearcat quarterback Desmond Ridder.

“You know their players do a great job of executing what they do, they have a good offensive scheme,” Saban said.

Cincinnati is undefeated, Bama has one blemish on their schedule with the Texas A&M loss.

The Tide coach said losing teaches lessons, and his players want to finish the season, champs once again.

“You didn’t come this far to get this far,” Saban said.

The Cotton Bowl kicks off on New Year’s Eve at 2:30 p.m. Central.

