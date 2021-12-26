Christmas leads to sales boom in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Christmas brought gifts to not just families, but businesses here in the Queen City as well.

The influx of people shopping for their Christmas presents locally to beat long shipping times lead many businesses in Meridian to see great sales numbers through the holiday season.

“We had a really great month and then this past week, the week of Christmas, we had a huge influx. People were out shopping all the way until Christmas Eve. We’re already at the day after Christmas and we’ve already had several people in today buying cigars. We’ve had lots of gift card sales as well, so we’ll be seeing people coming in and using their gift certificates,” said owner of Queen City Cigars Erin Richardson.

Queen City Cigars will also be selling a one-of-a-kind New Year’s cigar that is available tomorrow.

