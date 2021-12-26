Advertisement

Christmas leads to sales boom in Meridian

Holiday business sale boom
Holiday business sale boom(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Christmas brought gifts to not just families, but businesses here in the Queen City as well.

The influx of people shopping for their Christmas presents locally to beat long shipping times lead many businesses in Meridian to see great sales numbers through the holiday season.

“We had a really great month and then this past week, the week of Christmas, we had a huge influx. People were out shopping all the way until Christmas Eve. We’re already at the day after Christmas and we’ve already had several people in today buying cigars. We’ve had lots of gift card sales as well, so we’ll be seeing people coming in and using their gift certificates,” said owner of Queen City Cigars Erin Richardson.

Queen City Cigars will also be selling a one-of-a-kind New Year’s cigar that is available tomorrow.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Purdy and Davis
Lifelong friends revitalizing downtown Meridian
Man arrested after allegedly trying to dig up grave in Meridian cemetery
Man arrested after allegedly trying to dig up grave in Meridian cemetery
Housefire (Courtesy: Clarke County Hot Topics)
Quitman family loses everything, local business steps in
2900 Chandler St.
Massive fire in Meridian
WTOK News 11 got the chance to spend time with a local family while they shared their meaning...
Local family share their Christmas tradition

Latest News

Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP)
Proposal would dedicate parts of interstate to veterans
(Photo source: WLOX)
Mississippi projects aim at improving oyster reefs
Celebrating Christmas
Celebrating Christmas
Firefighters on Christmas
Firefighters on Christmas