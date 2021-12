MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A house fire at 1712 5th avenue happened at about 4:20 in the afternoon.

WTOK was quick on the scene and saw smoke billowing from the home.

Heavy flames came from the attic.

The house was not vacant, but the person inside was not harmed, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

