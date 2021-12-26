Local family share their Christmas tradition

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many families woke up Saturday morning with smiles on their faces as they got to open presents on Christmas Day.

WTOK News 11 got the chance to spend time with a local family while they shared their meaning of Christmas.

A family of 12 came together to spend time with loved ones on Christmas day.

“Not alone do we get to celebrate the birth of Christ, but we also get to celebrate being together, and that’s what makes it so special for us,” said family member Rose Mary Harris.

The Shadwicks enjoyed family time, opening presents, and their annual Christmas traditions like eating dinner together and seeing the Christmas lights.

“This year we have just about everybody home for Christmas. It is really special for us because my sister has moved back to Meridian after 40 plus years, so we are here at her house today,” said Harris.

The house had tons of food, gifts, but most importantly loved ones.

The family has celebrated many holidays together, but this year is different for them. They lost a beloved family member that passed away last year.

“He was giver, he was a provider, caregiver, he was loving, supportive, and I miss him every day,” said family member Radhiya Wiley.

Radhiya Wiley said it’s painful to lose a parent. She said spending quality time with her family was the best solution to move forward with the pain.

“There’s not one day I don’t think about my dad. Getting around family helps because that’s what he was about. He always talked about family and he always wanted to be around family. That is one of the things I want to make sure I continue as I grow older is to make sure I keep family close and around me,” said Wiley.

The family gives their meaning of Christmas.

“Don’t ever miss out on the gift of being able to be with your family because the truth be told a lot of people don’t have what we have. I already know this is a gift, and it’s something special. I don’t ever want to lose it,” said Wiley.

WTOK News 11 wishes that kind of love to you all, this holiday season.

