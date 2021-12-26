Advertisement

Proposal would dedicate parts of interstate to veterans

Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A board of supervisors in north Mississippi is requesting that the state Legislature dedicate stretches of highway to a former sheriff and Korean and Vietnam war veterans.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that the proposal would designate the intersection of Auburn Road and Interstate 22 as a memorial to late Lee County sheriff, Harold Ray Presley.

Presley was shot and killed on July 6, 2001 during a search for a suspected kidnapper.

The portion of Interstate 22 between exits 81 and 87 would memorialize Korean War veterans. The section between exits 87 and 94 would memorialize Vietnam Veterans.

The memorials require approval from the state Legislature.

