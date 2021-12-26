Unseasonably warm to end the weekend, rain chances make a comeback by mid-week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Overnight:

Clouds will stick around for overnight into Sunday morning. A few areas could see some patchy fog for the early morning hours. Temperatures will fall into the lower 60′s.

Sunday through Tuesday:

Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue to close out the weekend with highs in the upper 70′s. Mostly cloudy skies will prevail with a few isolated showers possible. That will be the story through Monday as well with lows in the lower 60′s into Tuesday. Tuesday will be nearing 80° with scattered showers.

Wednesday through Saturday:

A cold front will approach our area Wednesday, bringing along some showers and storms. With highs in the 70′s, some storms could bring some strong winds and heavy rain. The rain looks to hold off until the afternoon/evening hours on Wednesday and lasting into Thursday morning where lows will start off in the mid 60′s. This is still a few days out so things can change, but we’ll keep you updated if any occur. Thursday will gradually dry out with scattered showers throughout the day. Highs will be slightly lower in the lower 70′s. We’ll still be stuck with the cloudy skies into overnight Friday with lows in the upper 50′s. Friday sees the return of scattered showers and storms with highs in the lower 70′s. That will be the story for the start of the weekend as well with Saturday seeing some showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. Lows will bottom out into the upper 50′s Saturday morning.

