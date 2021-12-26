Warm temperatures provide beachfront Christmas for families on the Gulf Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The weather may not have been a post-card perfect winter wonderland, but it did provide a nice backdrop for a beachfront Christmas celebration.

And it was a good day to start a new family holiday tradition.

“So, we just all decided that on Christmas Day, we were going to Christmas pajamas,” said Antron Green of Tupelo. “And, we just wanted to come out to the beach and enjoy it together. And I love pajamas.”

For Green, this was a good time to do something different.

“For the past year or so with COVID, everything’s just been terrible,” he said. “So, it’s great for all of us to get together to celebrate Christmas come out here and make memories.”

The matriarch of the family, Bessie Stephens, wasn’t sure at first about the new holiday uniform.

“I’m like, ‘Can you find some big enough for your granny?’ “she said with a laugh.

Bessie Stephens of Tupelo has a prayer of thanks with her family as they enjoy a moment on the beach on Christmas Day. (wlox)

But she loved the beach setting, the warm temperatures and her family.

“I love it. It is just beautiful,” Stephens said. “Ain’t God real? Isn’t he wonderful? I’m just thanking God that we all are living to see another Christmas. With all that’s going on in the world, we’re just giving God praise and thank him for being here,” said Stephens.

This is the kind of tradition that may stick with the younger generation.

“Yeah, you know, when I start my family, I want to do stuff like this too,” said Torry Thompson. “I like it.”

The warm winter day was the difference between staying indoors after the big meal and going outdoors to work off some holiday calories in the sand.

Simon Partridge was just fine with the temperatures and for good reason.

“Back home in England, it’s really cold right now,” he said. “We’re here just visiting friends and family and it’s nice to come down to the beach and enjoy the water on Christmas Day. It’s not something I normally get to do.”

And the setting set the stage for a nice return trip.

“This is the first time we’ve been back to see friends and family for two and a half years,” Partridge said. “That’s made it extra special to come back to Mississippi.”

