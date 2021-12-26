Advertisement

What is causing the rise of COVID cases in Mississippi?

Local doctor speaks on what he feels is the cause of a recent spike in COVID cases.
Local doctor speaks on what he feels is the cause of a recent spike in COVID cases.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Mississippi Department of Health, the state of Mississippi is starting to creep up in total cases during the past week.

The singe-day count surpassed more than 800 new cases Tuesday in the final collection of data before the Christmas holiday.

So, what is causing the latest cases?

Local doctor Rambod Rouhbakhsh said the state could be seeing the combined impact of the Omicron variant as well as the massing of people for the holidays behind the most recent rise.

“We’re worried now a little bit that the Omicron variant could cause a peak or it could be just that we’re getting together for the holidays,” Rouhbakhsh said. “(But even) (n)ow, we’re starting to tick up a little bit, and that’s not to be expected after the Thanksgiving holiday.”

According to the MSDH, Mississippi is less than 10 deaths away from losing 10,400 people to COVID-19 since consistent data started being collected in February 2020.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2900 Chandler St.
Massive fire in Meridian
Man arrested after allegedly trying to dig up grave in Meridian cemetery
Man arrested after allegedly trying to dig up grave in Meridian cemetery
Fire truck
Woman killed in Kemper County fire
Housefire (Courtesy: Clarke County Hot Topics)
Quitman family loses everything, local business steps in
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians member pleads guilty to stabbing tribal member to death
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians member pleads guilty to stabbing tribal member to death

Latest News

This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
Alabama to get limited supply of new COVID-19 treatment
Health experts said you don’t have to cancel your holiday plans, but you should reconsider...
Infectious disease experts say reconsider holiday travel
Caring Christians rapid testing.
Free COVID testing at your door
Many Americans are facing problems trying to get COVID-19 test kits in the face of omicron and...
What you need to know about at-home COVID test kits