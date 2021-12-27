Advertisement

Arrest made in Sunday fire

Michael J. Chism, 41, faces one count of arson following Sunday's fire at a vacant home in...
Michael J. Chism, 41, faces one count of arson following Sunday's fire at a vacant home in Meridian.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Michael J. Chism, 41, has been charged with arson. He’s accused of setting fire to a home in the 1700 block of 5th Avenue Sunday afternoon.

“That male subject was known to be at that residence,” Meridian Fire Investigator Keith Reed explained. “Once the fire was extinguished, I was notified. Once I made it on scene, he was taken into custody in connection with the house being on fire.”

Officials said Chism was sitting in a car near the home that burned and that’s when he was arrested. Although recent fires have involved vacant houses, the threat to public safety is always there.

“It puts the firefighters at risk for having to go in and put the fire out. It also puts neighboring houses at risk due to fire spread. That’s just one thing we want to make sure we limit if possible,” Reed said.

Chism’s arrest is the latest in a string of arson cases. The Meridian Fire Department said it has been working day and night to put those responsible for starting fires behind bars.

“Since August of this year we have made five arrests with multiple counts on most of them. We are trying to be proactive to just keep the community safer,” Reed explained. “The community itself does play a big part in catching some of these people committing crimes. They see the things we don’t get to see because it has already happened when we get called.”

Remember, you can always remain anonymous and potentially cash in by calling the East Mississippi CrimeStoppers line at 855-485-TIPS if you have information about suspicious fires or other crime.

Chism’s bond was set at $10,000.

