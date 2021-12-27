Calm end to the weekend, storms move in for mid-week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Sunday Night:

Mostly cloudy skies will stay for the overnight hours with lows dropping into the lower 60′s.

Monday and Tuesday:

Highs for both Monday and Tuesday will jump into the upper 70′s each day. We’ll have a shot at some stray showers on Monday with showers becoming more scattered for Tuesday afternoon. Morning lows both days will start off in the lower 60′s.

Wednesday:

Wednesday will start off in the mid 60′s for the morning. We could see a couple of strong storms for Wednesday afternoon. The whole area is in a slight risk for severe weather Wednesday. It’s too early for specifics right now, as we get closer then we’ll be able to nail down any specific risks and timings.

Thursday and Friday:

We’ll see lingering rain for Thursday after starting the morning in the mid 60′s. Highs will be the slightest bit cooler in the 70′s. Lows will fall into the upper 50′s for Friday morning. We could see a few breaks in the cloud cover for Friday afternoon with highs in the lower 70′s. A few showers will also be possible throughout the day.

Next Weekend:

Another cold front will be approaching our area next weekend. Temperatures will be in the 70′s for Saturday. We could see some storms to ring in the New Year Saturday afternoon. We look to see a big cool down for Sunday back to more seasonable temperatures.

