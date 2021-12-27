Advertisement

Crimenet 12_27_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Robert Edward Life.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Robert Edward Life.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Robert Edward Life.

Life is a 54-year-old White male who stands approximately 5′10″ in height, weighing 190 pounds.

He is wanted on an indictment out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with the crime of possession of methamphetamine.

If you know where Life can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Mississippi 1984 passed away Thursday.
Former Miss Mississippi passes away
Smoke coming from the house on fire
House fire in Meridian
Purdy and Davis
Lifelong friends revitalizing downtown Meridian
WTOK News 11 got the chance to spend time with a local family while they shared their meaning...
Local family share their Christmas tradition
A line wraps around an urgent care clinic in Jackson as people wait to be tested for COVID-19.
Some turned away from Jackson urgent care clinic as hundreds show up for COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Michael J. Chism, 41, faces one count of arson following Sunday's fire at a vacant home in...
Arrest made in Sunday fire
The Alabama Historical Commission created the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage to...
Locations in Sumter, Marengo counties added to Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage
Proper Christmas Tree Removal
How to properly dispose of your Christmas tree
U.S Capitol
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible