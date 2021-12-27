A private family service for Daniel Presley Self, Jr. will be held at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton with Dr. Rhett Payne officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Daniel Presley Self Jr. passed away at age 92 at the Martha Jo Leslie State Veterans Home in Kosciusko, MS December 22, 2021.Born in Greenwood, SC, Dan graduated from Ohio State University and received his juris doctorate law degree at Vanderbilt University. He practiced law in Meridian for more than 50 years. Dan served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a combat veteran. He was a fervent library patron and served on the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library Board when the current library was constructed. Also interested in the Meridian Little Theater, he appeared on stage as an actor and was a member of its board. Dan enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially in Alaska. These hobbies along with his love for the practice of law (his license tag even read “not guilty”) led to many shared and memorable stories with family, friends and anyone with a listening ear.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Self, son, Daniel Self, both of Meridian, daughter, Susan Self of Woodstock, GA, granddaughters, Ally Self and Elizabeth Self, sister, Anne Dowdle and brother-in-law, Andy Dowdle, all of Meridian, nieces Courtney Milan of Madison and Jennifer DuPont of Philadelphia and extended family in Mississippi and South Carolina. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Presley Self, Sr. (D.P.) and Ruby Taylor Self of Meridian.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, the Alzheimer’s Association (Mississippi Chapter, 478 Craighead Street, Suite 200, Nashville, TN 37204), the East Mississippi Animal Shelter, the Meridian-Lauderdale Public Library or a favorite charity.

