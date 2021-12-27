The final week of the year brings record-challenging heat

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Each day this week brings record-challenging heat since our warm pattern won’t break down until the start of the new year. It’s warm & muggy today with dew points in the 60s, and Highs will reach the upper 70s this afternoon. The record in Meridian is 80 degrees, so today’s record is threatened for sure.

The record high in Meridian for Tuesday is 77 degrees (set back in 2016). The forecast calls for upper 70s, so that record has a good chance of being tied or broken. Similar conditions are expected for Wednesday with its current daily record of 79 degrees being threatened by more upper 70s in the forecast. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (New Year’s Day) bring more of the same as the record challenging heat continues. A strong cold front will cross New Year’s Day night, and it’ll bring a return of cooler weather by Sunday.

The one thing we need is rain, and it looks like we’ll get daily chances this week. Only isolated showers are possible today, but a few more are expected for Tuesday. Wednesday, there’s a risk for severe storms. So, stay weather aware for your Hump day plans. The weather will be unsettled as we wrap up 2021, with another shot at strong storms possibly New Year’s Day night.

Stay up-to-date with Storm Team 11 for the latest on our threat for severe weather in the coming days.

