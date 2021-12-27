First Responders: Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba

BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - Jimmy Huckeba is the Butler police chief and the public safety director. He began his career in law enforcement in 2001 when he joined the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Department.

“I wanted to help people. I rode with some friends that were doing it and after that I was hooked,” Huckeba said.

In 2005, he transitioned to the Butler Police Department and eventually worked his way up to chief.

Huckeba said becoming a police officer was far from his mindset when he was younger. He explained that it has impacted the way he conducts business.

“I was the typical teenager that could have gone either way,” Huckeba explained. “That is one thing I love about doing this because I will run into teenagers that tell me I don’t understand. I let them know, ‘I’ve probably done more than you ever have, but anybody can change.’ It’s never too late to change. You either choose the path to go down the wrong road or you choose the path to go the right road. The right road always works out better.”

Huckeba is the only member of his family that’s in public service.

“My daughter has been very supportive. She fusses at me all the time about being safe. My daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren are my family down here,” Huckeba said.

Huckeba is originally from Anniston. He says he enjoys it in Butler.

“We are blessed to be in a small town to where we have crime, but not as much as the big cities do. We are a very safe place. I get asked by kids if they can be a policeman. Anybody can. Who is going to do this in the future?” Huckeba asked.

The chief encourages anyone that’s on the fence of getting into law enforcement to do so. Meanwhile, Huckeba said he will remain in this position until he can retire.

“Will I keep doing this after that? I don’t know, but I would still love to do something involving the community. You never know what the future holds,” Huckeba said.

