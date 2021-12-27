Former Quitman football coach dies on Christmas Eve

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Former Quitman Panthers football coach Willie Coats died on Christmas Eve at 85 years old.

Coats was born in Stonewall, MS and graduated from Stonewall High School.

Coats spent 42 years coaching across the state of Mississippi. He is also a member for the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Hall of Fame, the Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame, and the East Central Community College Athletic Hall of Fame.

