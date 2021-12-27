Advertisement

Gas prices down slightly

Mississippi gas prices have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, but are $1.02 a...
Mississippi gas prices have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, but are $1.02 a gallon higher than a year ago.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTOK) - Mississippi gas prices have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.92 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,014 stations in Mississippi. Gas prices in the state are 10.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.02 a gallon higher than a year ago.

Prices in Mississippi range from $2.54 a gallon to $3.29 a gallon. Alabama’s average is $2.97 a gallon for regular unleaded.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25 a gallon. The national average is down 14 cents per gallon from a month ago and is $1.01 a gallon higher than a year ago.

DeHaan said gas prices are likely to jump in the Great Lakes due to a behavior called price cycling, caused by a rise in the wholesale price of gasoline against a backdrop of prices in the region that have now fallen under replacement cost. He said this will trigger a likely jump in gas prices in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Kentucky very soon. Track prices here.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Mississippi 1984 passed away Thursday.
Former Miss Mississippi passes away
Smoke coming from the house on fire
House fire in Meridian
Purdy and Davis
Lifelong friends revitalizing downtown Meridian
WTOK News 11 got the chance to spend time with a local family while they shared their meaning...
Local family share their Christmas tradition
Local doctor speaks on what he feels is the cause of a recent spike in COVID cases.
What is causing the rise of COVID cases in Mississippi?

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 7K cases reported over long Christmas weekend
Private companies could manage some Mississippi state parks
Storm Shelter
Alabama tax credit available for new storm shelters
According to AAA, 48 million people are expected to be traveling by car this Thanksgiving. This...
Jasper Co. man killed in crash on Christmas, MHP says; 6,520 citations issued over holiday weekend