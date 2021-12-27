How to properly dispose of your Christmas tree

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Christmas is over, and it’s time for the not so fun part...taking down the Christmas decorations. Whenever you decide to get started, remember that there’s a certain protocol to follow when you dispose of real Christmas trees. In Meridian, Waste-Pro will treat Christmas tree disposal as if it were regular debris removal. So, you don’t have to go looking for Christmas tree recycling locations....if you don’t want to. Simply, move the tree to the curb.

“Residents can place their Christmas trees curbside like any other debris, and they’ll be picked up on the regular scheduled route days for that area. They should take off all Christmas lights and ornaments, and just have it almost a bare tree. That’ll make it easier for debris pick-up,” said Shandrick Glass, Meridian Public Works.

Glass also said don’t attempt to stuff parts of the tree inside of a garbage can because that’s not proper disposal. If you’re outside of Meridian, contact your city’s Public Works Department for Christmas tree removal details.

