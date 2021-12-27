Advertisement

Jasper Co. man killed in crash on Christmas, MHP says; 6,520 citations issued over holiday weekend

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Highway Patrol has released the latest numbers from its Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period.

From Thursday, December 23rd, at 6 a.m. to midnight on Sunday, December 26th, MHP issued 6,520 citations, made 146 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 174 crashes.

In one of those crashes, a Jasper County man died around 6 a.m. Christmas morning.

State police say Darion Milsap, 24, of Vossburg died on Highway 503 after his vehicle lost control and hit a tree.

Milsap died on the scene.

Here’s how MHP’s 2021 enforcement period compares to 2020:

20212020
Citations - 6,520Citations - 5,397
Seatbelt and Child Restraint - 589Seatbelt and Child Restraint - 342
DUI’s - 146DUI’s - 130
Crashes - 174Crashes - 201
Fatal Crashes - 1Fatal Crashes - 3
Fatalities - 1Fatalities - 4
Motorist Assist - 96Motorist Assist - 77

