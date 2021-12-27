Jasper Co. man killed in crash on Christmas, MHP says; 6,520 citations issued over holiday weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Highway Patrol has released the latest numbers from its Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period.

From Thursday, December 23rd, at 6 a.m. to midnight on Sunday, December 26th, MHP issued 6,520 citations, made 146 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 174 crashes.

In one of those crashes, a Jasper County man died around 6 a.m. Christmas morning.

State police say Darion Milsap, 24, of Vossburg died on Highway 503 after his vehicle lost control and hit a tree.

Milsap died on the scene.

Here’s how MHP’s 2021 enforcement period compares to 2020 :

2021 2020 Citations - 6,520 Citations - 5,397 Seatbelt and Child Restraint - 589 Seatbelt and Child Restraint - 342 DUI’s - 146 DUI’s - 130 Crashes - 174 Crashes - 201 Fatal Crashes - 1 Fatal Crashes - 3 Fatalities - 1 Fatalities - 4 Motorist Assist - 96 Motorist Assist - 77

