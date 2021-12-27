Jasper Co. man killed in crash on Christmas, MHP says; 6,520 citations issued over holiday weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Highway Patrol has released the latest numbers from its Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period.
From Thursday, December 23rd, at 6 a.m. to midnight on Sunday, December 26th, MHP issued 6,520 citations, made 146 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 174 crashes.
In one of those crashes, a Jasper County man died around 6 a.m. Christmas morning.
State police say Darion Milsap, 24, of Vossburg died on Highway 503 after his vehicle lost control and hit a tree.
Milsap died on the scene.
Here’s how MHP’s 2021 enforcement period compares to 2020:
|2021
|2020
|Citations - 6,520
|Citations - 5,397
|Seatbelt and Child Restraint - 589
|Seatbelt and Child Restraint - 342
|DUI’s - 146
|DUI’s - 130
|Crashes - 174
|Crashes - 201
|Fatal Crashes - 1
|Fatal Crashes - 3
|Fatalities - 1
|Fatalities - 4
|Motorist Assist - 96
|Motorist Assist - 77
