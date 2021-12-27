Advertisement

Local businesses see higher Christmas sales

Meridian businesses saw an increase in sales compared to last year.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian businesses saw an increase in sales compared to last year. Some are calling the holiday season a success, as in-store sales got a boost leading up to Christmas Day.

The season might be over, but some people are hitting retail stores again. Not every present under the tree is a home run, and people are looking to cash in on that ‘dud’ gift. One sales associate said Christmas traffic has been busy.

“Christmas sales have been great. We had things flying off the shelves and walls. Our top salesperson for this holiday season made just under $20,000 in sales. We still have a sale going on until the end of this week. We want to try to get as many people in here for next year’s gifts,” said DC Guitar sales associate, Kevin Robinson.

Once people return those unwanted items, many will look to spend Christmas cash and gift cards at some of their favorite stores.

