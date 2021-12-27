Local church holds Christmas service

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Christmas may be over but that didn’t stop churches from celebrating the true meaning of the holiday.

The Pursuit Church located on Highway 19 near Nellieburg held its morning service to fellowship and to keep God in their minds.

One church member has celebrated Christmas at the church every year since the church was founded years ago.

“I have been here since the beginning. Christmas is always a special time of the year. It is an opportunity to celebrate our Lord and saver, Jesus Christ to make much of him. Looking at the Christmas story in Mathew, Luke, and even in John where the word says the word became flesh and dwelt among us. He came to die to be our saver, to pay the price for our sins, and to be God in the flesh,” said church member James Bush.

One young girl shares her journey of loving God.

“I didn’t really love Jesus that much. My parents may ant, and my uncle encourages me to come over here to praise God. I started loving him. When I got unscared to get baptized, I got baptized,” said church member Kaitlyn Herrington.

Many church members were excited to worship with loved ones.

“I started coming here when I was 13. God has worked through me a lot from being here. There’s a lot of family and friends and being able to come here after Christmas and to see a lot of friendly faces that I kind of grew up with is awesome,” said church member Ryan Crevitt.

Other members of the church said Christmas may be over but the meaning of it should be celebrated every day.

