Advertisement

Local church holds Christmas service

Christmas may be over but that didn’t stop churches from celebrating the true meaning of the...
Christmas may be over but that didn’t stop churches from celebrating the true meaning of the holiday.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Christmas may be over but that didn’t stop churches from celebrating the true meaning of the holiday.

The Pursuit Church located on Highway 19 near Nellieburg held its morning service to fellowship and to keep God in their minds.

One church member has celebrated Christmas at the church every year since the church was founded years ago.

“I have been here since the beginning. Christmas is always a special time of the year. It is an opportunity to celebrate our Lord and saver, Jesus Christ to make much of him. Looking at the Christmas story in Mathew, Luke, and even in John where the word says the word became flesh and dwelt among us. He came to die to be our saver, to pay the price for our sins, and to be God in the flesh,” said church member James Bush.

One young girl shares her journey of loving God.

“I didn’t really love Jesus that much. My parents may ant, and my uncle encourages me to come over here to praise God. I started loving him. When I got unscared to get baptized, I got baptized,” said church member Kaitlyn Herrington.

Many church members were excited to worship with loved ones.

“I started coming here when I was 13. God has worked through me a lot from being here. There’s a lot of family and friends and being able to come here after Christmas and to see a lot of friendly faces that I kind of grew up with is awesome,” said church member Ryan Crevitt.

Other members of the church said Christmas may be over but the meaning of it should be celebrated every day.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Purdy and Davis
Lifelong friends revitalizing downtown Meridian
Man arrested after allegedly trying to dig up grave in Meridian cemetery
Man arrested after allegedly trying to dig up grave in Meridian cemetery
Housefire (Courtesy: Clarke County Hot Topics)
Quitman family loses everything, local business steps in
2900 Chandler St.
Massive fire in Meridian
WTOK News 11 got the chance to spend time with a local family while they shared their meaning...
Local family share their Christmas tradition

Latest News

Smoke coming from the house on fire
House fire in Meridian
Miss Mississippi 1984 passed away Thursday.
Former Miss Mississippi passes away
Holiday business sale boom
Christmas leads to sales boom in Meridian
Martha Earnhardt
Martha Earnhardt, racing family matriarch, has died