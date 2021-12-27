Local fire station spreads Christmas joy

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

One local fire department did their part to make sure two families had a merry Christmas.

The Toomsuba Alamucha fire department hosted their second annual toy drive this year. They filled their firetrucks with toys until they could not fit anymore. The department then went out on Christmas Day and blessed two families with a fire truck full of toys for the kids.

Firefighters look forward to doing this again next year.

