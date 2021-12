Visitation services for Mr. Anthony L. Davis will be held on Monday, December 27, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home, Quitman. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Davis, 58, of Quitman, who passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at H.C. Watkins Memorial Hospital, Quitman

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home