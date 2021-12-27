Graveside services for Mr. Claude M. “Mike” Boone will begin at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021 at Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Leo Beatty officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Boone, 71, of Rose Hill, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian, after a brief illness.

A veteran of the U.S. Marines, Mike, served in the Vietnam Conflict until returning home to care for his siblings after the sudden loss of his mother. He went to work in the Oil Field for over 50 years; after leaving the Oil Field, he went on to work for MDOT for over four years. He married, Robbie Loper, in 1970 and together they spent over 38 years in marriage. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, camping, and spending time on his bulldozer. A man of few words, when he spoke, everyone made sure to listen. He was most proud of the title “Pop” given to him by his grandchildren.

Pop is survived by his daughters, Teresa Lewis (Jerry) and Paula Myers (Reed); his grandchildren, Cara Sims (Christopher), Michael Lewis (Alexa), Dawson Blackledge, and Karli Blackledge. Great-grandchildren Addison, Bristol, Claudia, and Delta. His siblings, Barbara “Butchie” Krancich, Susie Hudgins, Luther Boone, Kathy Bounds, Pete Boone, and James “Nucky” Boone; four step-siblings, Debbie Crowdus, Cindy Burnside, Lindy Ethridge, and Bo Boone. His brother-in-law, Randy Loper, and sisters-in-law, Linda Cooksey and Lisa Gordon, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Boone is preceded in death by his wife, Robbie Ann Loper Boone; parents Mike “M.G.” and Pauline Downey Boone; his sister, Betty Flemming; and his brother-in-law, Larry Loper.

Pallbearers will be Jerry Lewis, Reed Myers, Michael Lewis, Dawson Blackledge, Christopher Sims, and Logan McDill with his nephews serving as honorary pallbearers.

