Neshoba School District features Center for Manufacturing and Innovation

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) -

Earlier this school year, the ribbon was cut at Neshoba Central High School, officially opening the school district’s Manufacturing and Innovation Center.

The $327,000 project was funded mostly with federal monies and is located at the old high school building.

Its purpose is two-fold: to serve welding, carpentry and other students during the day while also providing training and education during the evening hours.

“Also at night it really turns into a workforce development,” said Lundy Brantly, Superintendent of the Neshoba County School District. “Currently we have a welding workforce development class with 17 of our seniors that are involved in that class. They’ll all have the chance to achieve national industry certification by the end of the course in the spring. It manifests itself in two different ways. The school day and the after school day.”

