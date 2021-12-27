Advertisement

Neshoba School District features Center for Manufacturing and Innovation

Neshoba Central School District
Neshoba Central School District(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) -

Earlier this school year, the ribbon was cut at Neshoba Central High School, officially opening the school district’s Manufacturing and Innovation Center.

The $327,000 project was funded mostly with federal monies and is located at the old high school building.

Its purpose is two-fold: to serve welding, carpentry and other students during the day while also providing training and education during the evening hours.

“Also at night it really turns into a workforce development,” said Lundy Brantly, Superintendent of the Neshoba County School District. “Currently we have a welding workforce development class with 17 of our seniors that are involved in that class. They’ll all have the chance to achieve national industry certification by the end of the course in the spring. It manifests itself in two different ways. The school day and the after school day.”

WTOK News 11 will continue our look at this new facility Tuesday and talk with a couple of the instructors at the Center for Manufacturing and Innovation.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Mississippi 1984 passed away Thursday.
Former Miss Mississippi passes away
Smoke coming from the house on fire
House fire in Meridian
Purdy and Davis
Lifelong friends revitalizing downtown Meridian
WTOK News 11 got the chance to spend time with a local family while they shared their meaning...
Local family share their Christmas tradition
Local doctor speaks on what he feels is the cause of a recent spike in COVID cases.
What is causing the rise of COVID cases in Mississippi?

Latest News

A threat for severe weather by Midweek
There’s a risk for severe storms on Wednesday
Record highs challenged each day this week
The final week of the year brings record-challenging heat
Nick Saban Cotton Bowl 2021
Alabama arrives in Dallas, Nick Saban updates COVID status of coaches and team
9-year-old raises thousands of dollars by selling reindeer food for schoolmate battling cancer
9-year-old raises thousands of dollars by selling reindeer food for schoolmate battling cancer