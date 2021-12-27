Panthers-Saints game Jan. 2 pushed from noon to 3:25 p.m. at Caesars Superdome
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints’ home game next Sunday (Jan. 2) against the Carolina Panthers has been pushed back from a noon kickoff to 3:25 p.m., the NFL announced Monday.
The schedule change was made to accommodate the national broadcast of the Los Angeles Rams-Baltimore Ravens game, which was flexed into the noon window by the league and Fox Sports.
The Panthers-Saints clash, though later in the afternoon, will remain on WVUE-Fox 8 and other Fox Sports affiliate channels.
