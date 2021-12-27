Prominent Meridian lawyer dies at 92

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Former Meridian attorney Dan Self died Wednesday at age 92 at the state veterans home in Kosciusko.

Self had been retired for years but had a long and distinguished career in Meridian. He graduated from Ohio State and received his law degree at Vanderbilt. Self was also a combat veteran, serving in the Army during the Korean War.

He was both tough and respected in the courtroom. WTOK News 11 talked with his law partner of more than 30 years.

“Dan was probably one of the better legal minds in Meridian. He had the ability to read the law, understand it, and practice it in the courtroom,” said attorney William Jacob. “There was one part of me that was glad that his suffering and his time had come to an end. Next was that Meridian has finally lost probably one of the best attorneys that this town has ever known.”

A private family service was planned at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, the Alzheimer’s Association (Mississippi Chapter, 478 Craighead Street, Suite 200, Nashville, TN 37204), the East Mississippi Animal Shelter or Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.