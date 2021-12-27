Advertisement

Suspect arrested after multiple people shot at party in Fayette

Police arrest Marcus Smith in connection with Dec. 26 shooting.
Police arrest Marcus Smith in connection with Dec. 26 shooting.(Fayette Police Dept.)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE, Miss. (WLBT) - One man has been arrested and other arrests are expected in connection with a shooting at an early morning party in Fayette.

Police say seven people were shot and taken to the hospital for treatment early Sunday morning.

Following an investigation, Fayette Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested Marcus Smith, 18, in connection with the incident.

The party was held at a location on Community Drive. It was not known how many people were in attendance.

Victims’ conditions were unknown Sunday evening.

The investigation into the case is ongoing and other arrests are expected, Fayette authorities say.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Purdy and Davis
Lifelong friends revitalizing downtown Meridian
Man arrested after allegedly trying to dig up grave in Meridian cemetery
Man arrested after allegedly trying to dig up grave in Meridian cemetery
Miss Mississippi 1984 passed away Thursday.
Former Miss Mississippi passes away
Housefire (Courtesy: Clarke County Hot Topics)
Quitman family loses everything, local business steps in
WTOK News 11 got the chance to spend time with a local family while they shared their meaning...
Local family share their Christmas tradition

Latest News

Firefighters give back to community
Local fire station spreads Christmas joy
A Gulf Coast woman is distraught after her vehicle was stolen within 30 minutes of visiting...
Police searching for woman’s car full of kids’ presents taken on Christmas Day
An officer-involved shooting in Forrest County sent a person to a local hospital Sunday...
1 sent to hospital in officer-involved shooting in Forrest County
Vicksburg officer suspended with pay after allegedly mishandling a suspect.
Vicksburg police officer suspended with pay after alleged mishandling of suspect