Advertisement

There’s a risk for severe storms on Wednesday

A threat for severe weather by Midweek
A threat for severe weather by Midweek(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’re still in holiday mode, and many of you may either be off work the rest of the year or traveling in the coming days leading up to 2022. Regardless, make sure to stay up to date with the weather because threatening conditions may impact some of your plans.

Wednesday, our entire area sits under a low-end Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe storms. This means that there’s a 15% probability of severe storms within 25 miles from any particular point in our area. Again, that’s a low probability, but a potential none-the-less. So, make sure thay you stay weather aware on Wednesday and have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts.

There will be enough weather elements/dynamics in place on Wednesday to support ALL forms of severe weather... including possible tornadoes. So, know where your safe place is. Also, if you have travel plans for midweek (especially driving), constantly check the latest updates on the regional forecast. The low risk for severe storms will include parts of several states: Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, and a portion of the Carolinas.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Mississippi 1984 passed away Thursday.
Former Miss Mississippi passes away
Smoke coming from the house on fire
House fire in Meridian
Purdy and Davis
Lifelong friends revitalizing downtown Meridian
WTOK News 11 got the chance to spend time with a local family while they shared their meaning...
Local family share their Christmas tradition
Local doctor speaks on what he feels is the cause of a recent spike in COVID cases.
What is causing the rise of COVID cases in Mississippi?

Latest News

Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - December 27th, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - December 27th, 2021
Record highs challenged each day this week
The final week of the year brings record-challenging heat
WX 12/26
WX 12/26
Dry end to the weekend
Calm end to the weekend, storms move in for mid-week