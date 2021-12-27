There’s a risk for severe storms on Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’re still in holiday mode, and many of you may either be off work the rest of the year or traveling in the coming days leading up to 2022. Regardless, make sure to stay up to date with the weather because threatening conditions may impact some of your plans.

Wednesday, our entire area sits under a low-end Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe storms. This means that there’s a 15% probability of severe storms within 25 miles from any particular point in our area. Again, that’s a low probability, but a potential none-the-less. So, make sure thay you stay weather aware on Wednesday and have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts.

There will be enough weather elements/dynamics in place on Wednesday to support ALL forms of severe weather... including possible tornadoes. So, know where your safe place is. Also, if you have travel plans for midweek (especially driving), constantly check the latest updates on the regional forecast. The low risk for severe storms will include parts of several states: Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, and a portion of the Carolinas.

