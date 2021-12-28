Advertisement

After Christmas clean up ideas for a fresh start to the new year

After Christmas Clean up Ideas
After Christmas Clean up Ideas(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

End of the year cleaning may be on your to-do list as 2021 wraps up soon. If so, there are efficient ways to say goodbye to unwanted household items. Instead of dealing with crowded stores or long lines just to return a Christmas gift you don’t want, you can simply decide to re-gift the item to a person who could appreciate it...and guess what...it’s OK. “Well it’s OK because no one should keep things that they don’t want, and no one should keep things that they don’t need. People need things and we don’t need them. You know… and so, let’s pass them around. Let’s give them to someone that can benefit from them,” said Betty Lou Jones- Local Coordinator for Keep Meridian Beautiful.

Jones also said another option is to donate. Before heading to the trash to dump old clothing or electronics, you may want to consider giving them to a local charity or business. Recycling is another option, and it’s very helpful for our environment. For a list of recycling opportunities in your area visit the keep Mississippi beautiful website: https://keepmsbeautiful.com/

