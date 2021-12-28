Alabama seeing rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama is seeing a sharp rise in the COVID-19 cases as the extremely contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to sweep the nation.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says 52 of 67 counties are showing high levels of community transmission. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Alabama has nearly tripled over the past two weeks to more than 1,586 new cases per day on Dec. 25.

There were 528 COVID-19 patients in state hospitals on Monday. However, both case numbers and hospitalizations remain well below what they were during the previous two pandemic peaks.

WBRC