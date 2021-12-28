Advertisement

Alabama seeing rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

(WAFF)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama is seeing a sharp rise in the COVID-19 cases as the extremely contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to sweep the nation.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says 52 of 67 counties are showing high levels of community transmission. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Alabama has nearly tripled over the past two weeks to more than 1,586 new cases per day on Dec. 25.

There were 528 COVID-19 patients in state hospitals on Monday. However, both case numbers and hospitalizations remain well below what they were during the previous two pandemic peaks.

WBRC

Most Read

Miss Mississippi 1984 passed away Thursday.
Former Miss Mississippi passes away
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 27, 2021
Michael J. Chism, 41, faces one count of arson following Sunday's fire at a vacant home in...
Arrest made in Sunday fire
A line wraps around an urgent care clinic in Jackson as people wait to be tested for COVID-19.
Some turned away from Jackson urgent care clinic as hundreds show up for COVID-19 tests
Former Meridian attorney Dan Self died Wednesday at age 92 at the state veterans home in...
Prominent Meridian lawyer dies at 92

Latest News

FILE - UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson runs with the ball during the second half of...
Holiday Bowl scrapped as virus issues hit UCLA before kickoff
The Lauderdale County Tax Collector's Office is closed due to a worker testing positive for...
Tax collector’s office closed until Jan. 3
Vitalant’s annual Mash Bash blood drive continues until 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall...
Mash Bash blood drive today in Meridian
In the newest data, the most intense flu activity was in the nation’s capital, Washington,...
Flu is making a comeback in US