Birmingham Bowl first sellout in Protective Stadium history

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl set for Tuesday morning is officially sold out, the first event at the new Protective Stadium to do so.

The announcement came from officials with the bowl late Monday night ahead of Tuesday morning’s game between the Auburn Tigers and Houston Cougars.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.

Tomorrow’s game is officially sold out! Thank you to both schools, their fans and the Birmingham community. Can’t wait until tomorrow. It’s almost Game Day! pic.twitter.com/2h6JNRZq9h — TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl (@Birmingham_Bowl) December 28, 2021

