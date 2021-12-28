Advertisement

CDC reduces isolation guidelines for vaccinated people

CDC cuts isolation protocols in half for vaccinated people.
CDC cuts isolation protocols in half for vaccinated people.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, GA. (WDAM) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reducing the length of isolation guidelines for all vaccinated people, including healthcare workers.

What was originally a 10-day isolation period, those who are asymptomatic can now return to normal life after a five-day isolation, while wearing a mask.

For healthcare workers, an asymptomatic patient can return to work after seven days with a negative test, but this time can also be cut shorter to combat staff shortages.

“What we have really learned throughout the course of this almost two and a half years now, is masks work. Masks work really, really well,” said Dr. Rambod Rouhbakhsh, with Forrest General Hospital and Hattiesburg Clinic. “Even when only one person has a mask. That person is very unlikely to pass it to others, especially in settings where both people are masked, the risk of spread is almost none.”

The isolation times have been nearly removed for those who are vaccinated and have received boosters.

For healthcare workers, if you are vaccinated and boosted, the worker is not required to quarantine in after high-risk exposures.

Many medical professionals are coming to the conclusion that the omicron variant is especially contagious in the early days of infection, hence the shortening of isolation periods.

According to Rouhbakhsh, the most important thing is for everyone to do their part.

“It’ll be crucial, especially for those people that are susceptible to a severe illness to not only get vaccinated but get boosted as quickly as they can. I think that’s a big take home message,” said Rouhbakhsh.

According to the CDC, the country is at the highest cases per 100,000 people in the history of the pandemic.

