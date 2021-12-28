Advertisement

Center for Manufacturing & Innovation at Neshoba Central bringing new opportunities

Center for Manufacturing and Innovation
Center for Manufacturing and Innovation(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA Miss. (WTOK) -

The Center for Manufacturing and Innovation offers a variety of opportunities for students at Neshoba Central to hone their skills. There’s everything from engineering to carpentry and welding to digital media.

“We have laser engravers and the students learn how to use different software with solid works which is like an auto pad program,” said Sedera Anderson, an instructor at the center. “They design their own parts, whether it’s metal or wood and they use the 3D printers to print them. They use the laser engravers. They use the plasma cutters and the router.”

“Everything we do is hands on,” said Derek Huffman, an instructor at the center. “We do have a classroom portion but most of what we do is get out in the shop and get to work. We do a lot of projects. The community helps us out with that. They give us a call wanting things done or built and we go from there.”

The Neshoba County School District has also partnered with East Central Community College’s Workforce Development Center to offer afternoon and evening courses in multiple areas with this partnership providing students to obtain certifications for employment.

“We tell our people that you better learn how to use the technology well, work on it or invent it,” said Lundy Brantley, Superintendent of the Neshoba County School District. “Everything is driven technologically now and we wanted to give them the industry tools and when they go into the work force, there’s nothing foreign to them. They’ve seen everything.”

“I think the most rewarding part is that when they come in, they may not have the skills set they will have when they finish,” added Huffman. “When they can master an objective and become more advanced with it and learn something in the program, that’s the most important part.”

The center opened it’s doors in August, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Mississippi 1984 passed away Thursday.
Former Miss Mississippi passes away
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 27, 2021
Michael J. Chism, 41, faces one count of arson following Sunday's fire at a vacant home in...
Arrest made in Sunday fire
A line wraps around an urgent care clinic in Jackson as people wait to be tested for COVID-19.
Some turned away from Jackson urgent care clinic as hundreds show up for COVID-19 tests
Former Meridian attorney Dan Self died Wednesday at age 92 at the state veterans home in...
Prominent Meridian lawyer dies at 92

Latest News

An Amber Alert has been issued for Rachel Zecena, 6, and her mother, Balvanera Esperanz...
Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old Georgia girl, mother believed to be abducted by child’s father
Stay Weather Aware on Wednesday
Threatening weather remains possible for Wednesday
In the newest data, the most intense flu activity was in the nation’s capital, Washington,...
Flu is making a comeback in US
Arrest made in Sunday fire
Arrest made in Sunday fire