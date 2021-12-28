Center for Manufacturing & Innovation at Neshoba Central bringing new opportunities

PHILADELPHIA Miss. (WTOK) -

The Center for Manufacturing and Innovation offers a variety of opportunities for students at Neshoba Central to hone their skills. There’s everything from engineering to carpentry and welding to digital media.

“We have laser engravers and the students learn how to use different software with solid works which is like an auto pad program,” said Sedera Anderson, an instructor at the center. “They design their own parts, whether it’s metal or wood and they use the 3D printers to print them. They use the laser engravers. They use the plasma cutters and the router.”

“Everything we do is hands on,” said Derek Huffman, an instructor at the center. “We do have a classroom portion but most of what we do is get out in the shop and get to work. We do a lot of projects. The community helps us out with that. They give us a call wanting things done or built and we go from there.”

The Neshoba County School District has also partnered with East Central Community College’s Workforce Development Center to offer afternoon and evening courses in multiple areas with this partnership providing students to obtain certifications for employment.

“We tell our people that you better learn how to use the technology well, work on it or invent it,” said Lundy Brantley, Superintendent of the Neshoba County School District. “Everything is driven technologically now and we wanted to give them the industry tools and when they go into the work force, there’s nothing foreign to them. They’ve seen everything.”

“I think the most rewarding part is that when they come in, they may not have the skills set they will have when they finish,” added Huffman. “When they can master an objective and become more advanced with it and learn something in the program, that’s the most important part.”

The center opened it’s doors in August, 2021.

