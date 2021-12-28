City of Meridian Arrest Report December 27, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|REBECCA T WRIGHT
|1984
|401 WINDOVER CIR MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|CARLOS D SMITH
|1988
|4028 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|JUSTIN DEARMAN
|1996
|7850 DAVID NEWELL RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
WILLFUL TRESPASSIING
|REGINALD D JORDAN
|1992
|200 23RD ST APT B-5 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|SAMUEL DAVIS
|1993
|1600 24TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|SHAMUS N BURCHAM
|1983
|380 THREATT RD COLLINSVILLE, MS
|DESECRATION OF CEMETERIES OR CORPSES
|NEHESHA T COLLINS
|1988
|534 PIPPINS RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT X 3
WILLFUL TRESPASSIING X 2
DISTURBING THE PEACE
SHOPLIFTING
|RONALD C EVANS
|1987
|1713 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JOHN L JORDAN
|1979
|1211 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|DERRICK R DAWSON
|1989
|2005 42ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|DEVON C WICKS
|1990
|HOMELESS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|TYVEON D HOPSON
|2000
|1208 AUTUMN WOOD CIR COLUMBIA, TN
|DUI OTHER
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 22, 2021 at 6:00 AM to December 27, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 6:34 PM on December 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 500 block of C Street. The victim stated he was assaulted with a hammer and his property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:53 AM on December 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2100 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a fence.
At 1:47 PM on December 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:43 PM on December 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of South Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
At 10:55 AM on December 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 900 block of 14th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 11:50 AM on December 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4200 block of 19th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 3:12 PM on December 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1500 block of 44th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 7:40 PM on December 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1800 block of Dogwood Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:51 AM on December 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1300 block of 65th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:57 PM on December 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4300 block of 37th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 29 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 5:13 PM on December 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of 21st Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.