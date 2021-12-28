City of Meridian Arrest Report December 27, 2021

Robbery

At 6:34 PM on December 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 500 block of C Street. The victim stated he was assaulted with a hammer and his property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 7:53 AM on December 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2100 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a fence.

At 1:47 PM on December 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 11:43 PM on December 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of South Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.

At 10:55 AM on December 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 900 block of 14th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 11:50 AM on December 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4200 block of 19th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 3:12 PM on December 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1500 block of 44th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

At 7:40 PM on December 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1800 block of Dogwood Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

At 11:51 AM on December 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1300 block of 65th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 12:57 PM on December 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4300 block of 37th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 29 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 5:13 PM on December 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of 21st Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.