City of Meridian Arrest Report December 27, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:33 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
REBECCA T WRIGHT1984401 WINDOVER CIR MERIDIAN, MSDUI
CARLOS D SMITH19884028 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
JUSTIN DEARMAN19967850 DAVID NEWELL RD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
WILLFUL TRESPASSIING
REGINALD D JORDAN1992200 23RD ST APT B-5 MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
SAMUEL DAVIS19931600 24TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
SHAMUS N BURCHAM1983380 THREATT RD COLLINSVILLE, MSDESECRATION OF CEMETERIES OR CORPSES
NEHESHA T COLLINS1988534 PIPPINS RD MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT X 3
WILLFUL TRESPASSIING X 2
DISTURBING THE PEACE
SHOPLIFTING
RONALD C EVANS19871713 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JOHN L JORDAN19791211 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
DERRICK R DAWSON19892005 42ND AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DEVON C WICKS1990HOMELESSPUBLIC DRUNK
TYVEON D HOPSON20001208 AUTUMN WOOD CIR COLUMBIA, TNDUI OTHER

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 22, 2021 at 6:00 AM to December 27, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 6:34 PM on December 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 500 block of C Street. The victim stated he was assaulted with a hammer and his property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:53 AM on December 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2100 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a fence.
At 1:47 PM on December 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:43 PM on December 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of South Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
At 10:55 AM on December 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 900 block of 14th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 11:50 AM on December 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4200 block of 19th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 3:12 PM on December 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1500 block of 44th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 7:40 PM on December 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1800 block of Dogwood Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:51 AM on December 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1300 block of 65th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:57 PM on December 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4300 block of 37th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 29 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 5:13 PM on December 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of 21st Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

