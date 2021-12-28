City of Meridian Arrest Report December 28, 2021

Robbery

At 5:11 AM on December 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1700 block of 29th Avenue. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and his wallet was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 3:10 PM on December 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 8:17 AM on December 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1000 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 1:37 PM on December 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2600 North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.