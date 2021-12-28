Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report December 28, 2021

Daily Docket 5(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
BRAZ L COLEMAN1983304 FANNIN AVE BONHAM, TXSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
BRENT T ASHBURN19913450 FLORIDA AVE NAHUNTA, GADUI OTHER
JACK R SARGEANT19672212 S CEDAR LN APT 104 FT OGLETHORPE, GADUI
MARIAH K HOLDINESS19961135 BYNUM RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 27, 2021 at 6:00 AM to December 28, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 5:11 AM on December 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1700 block of 29th Avenue. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and his wallet was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 3:10 PM on December 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4600 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 8:17 AM on December 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1000 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 1:37 PM on December 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2600 North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

