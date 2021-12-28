Fireworks sales increase ahead of New Year’s

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - You might have heard the sounds of more people shooting fireworks as New Year’s Eve nears. Jeff Tate, owner of Tate’s Fireworks in Marion and Collinsville, said his busiest days are still to come.

“It’s always going to be slow until you get to the dates of the 29th, 30th and 31st. We are ready. We are stocked up and ready for the masses to come on out,” Tate said.

Fireworks sales have been hampered by shipping issues from the pandemic. Tate says he was able to overcome that problem.

“With supply-chain shortages, we were very fortunate here to get ahead of that curve. A lot of product that we thought would be coming in for the Fourth of July season didn’t make it but it made it for the Christmas and New Year’s season. We are stocked up well here,” Tate said.

Prior to Fourth of July, the prices of fireworks increased due to a massive increase in shipping costs. Tate says he’s there’s some good news on the horizon.

“The prices are about where they were last time. There are some items that have continued to creep up,” Tate explained. “It’s funny; there’s no rhyme or reason. Some are up and some are down. I am seeing that going forward the prices are coming down.”

There are new products on the shelves in time for 2022. Whether you’re looking for something big and extravagant or something small and simple, the way you bring in the new year is up to you.

“We have had a lot of people come in early to beat the crowds. I encourage everyone to shop early, but we will be here every day. On the 31st we will get here early and we are not closing down until the last one shows up,” Tate said.

Tate’s Fireworks has two locations; one located in Marion at 451 Decatur St. The other one is located in Collinsville at 9155 Highway 19 N (near the four-way stop).

Remember that it’s illegal to shoot fireworks inside the city limits of Meridian.

