Mash Bash blood drive today in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Vitalant’s annual Mash Bash blood drive continues until 7:00 tonight at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Meridian.

Donors are invited to give the gift of life. Donations typically decline during this time of year but the need is as great as ever. Each unit given can potentially save three lives. Donors should allow an estimated 30-45 minutes for the process.

You may be wondering if you can donate blood. Donating blood is safe and easy to do. If you’re in good health and meet the general eligibility criteria, then you are likely able to give blood.

Blood Donation Eligibility If you’ve gotten a tattoo, traveled abroad or take medications and wonder if these affect your eligibility, please review how these might impact your eligibility.

If you have received the COVID-19 vaccine or participated in a COVID-19 vaccine trial:

You ARE eligible to donate blood or platelets if you meet all general blood donation eligibility criteria.

Your plasma can be manufactured into COVID-19 convalescent plasma by Vitalant if you meet other FDA requirements for convalescent plasma, including:

Have been diagnosed with COVID-19 via swab test and had symptoms.

Vaccine was administered after diagnosis.

Blood donation is given within two weeks to six months following resolution of symptoms. Must be at least 16 years old (16- and some 17-year-olds must bring a signed permission form from a parent or guardian, if required by state or school). Weigh at least 110 pounds. Certain height/weight criteria may apply for donors 22 years old or younger Be in good general health. For your safety and to ensure a positive donation experience, make sure you eat within two hours ahead of your donation. Drink plenty of water that day and 24 to 48 hours beforehand. Feel free to help yourself to something to eat and drink in our refreshment area. Bring your ID, something with your name and one of the following: date of birth, donor ID number or your photo. You must wait eight weeks between whole blood donations. Learn more about specific intervals for other types of donation. You should not be under the influence of alcohol or recreational drugs at the time of donation.

