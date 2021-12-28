MHP’s Holiday Enforcement numbers for Christmas 2021

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Highway Patrol has released a report from its 2021 Christmas Holiday Enforcement Period.

Cpl. Calvin Robertson said a few of the categories have increased in number from last year. He added it’s hard to predict what will happen on the roads during heavy holiday traffic, but this year likely more people were traveling compared to 2020.

“As we predicted, we were going to have a higher number of cars. We had a higher number of troopers out this year too. We had an operation plan in place. We targeted areas that have high crash rates, areas we have a lot of complaints with speeding, so some of those numbers will be in correlation to that,” said Robertson.

The enforcement period lasted from 6 a.m. on Dec. 23 through midnight on Dec. 26.

Citations – 6,520

Seatbelt and Child Restraint –589

DUIs – 146

Crashes – 174

Fatal Crashes – 1

Fatalities – 1

Motorist Assist – 96

The fatal crash happened in Jasper County on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at approximately 6:36 a.m.

According to the report:

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 503 in Jasper County. A 2017 Nissan Altima driven by 24-year-old Darion Milsap of Vossburg, MS, traveled north on Highway 503 when the vehicle lost control and hit a tree. Mr. Milsap received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Robertson says just because the Christmas enforcement is over, people should always be focused on safe driving when behind the wheel.

“We just got out of the Christmas Holiday travel and here this weekend we’re going to be moving right into the New Year’s travel, so we’re still pushing out a message to drivers that’s ‘Hey, be careful what you’re doing. Pay attention to the roadway and where you’re going and what’s in front of you. We always talk about the fatal four. Watch your speed limits, be sure you buckle up, don’t drink and drive, and don’t drive impaired,” says Robertson.

For reference, here are the Christmas Holiday Enforcement Totals for 2020.

Citations – 5,397

Seatbelt and Child Restraint - 342

DUI’s - 130

Crashes - 201

Fatal Crashes - 3

Fatalities - 4

Motorist Assist - 77

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.