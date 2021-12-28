Advertisement

Mississippi man indicted on child sex crimes accused of stabbing brother in neck

Mississippi man indicted on child sex crimes accused of stabbing brother on Christmas Eve
Mississippi man indicted on child sex crimes accused of stabbing brother on Christmas Eve(WCBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man already indicted on nearly two dozen child sex crime charges is now accused of stabbing his brother.

Melvin Cardwell, 27, is charged with aggravated assault.

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan says the incident happened early Christmas Eve morning.

Pollan says there was an argument between Cardwell and his brother and their mother. The brother was stabbed in the neck and is recovering.

Cardwell was indicted earlier this year for two counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, three counts of sexual battery, and 16 counts of production of child sexual abuse material.

The State Attorney General’s Office is investigating that case. Cardwell remains in jail.

