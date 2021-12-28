Advertisement

Mr. Alta Byrdette “A.B.” Stevens

By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Graveside services for Mr. Alta Byrdette Stevens will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the Mississippi Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Newton, Mississippi, with Bro. Kyle Naylor officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Stevens, age 91, of Marion passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Stevens was a 50 year member and past master of the E.J. Knox King Solomon Masonic Lodge.

Survivors include his children: daughter, Ann Bigham and husband Jerry of Marion, Alabama; sons, Samuel Stevens of Meridian, Timothy Stevens of Taylorsville, and Lee Stevens of Florida; grandchildren, Donald Jones, Jr., Olivia Stevens, and Brittany Stevens; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Mirea S. Carroway; and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Annie Letha Stevens; one granddaughter, April Nichole Stevens; two sisters, Hester Mae Boyette and Ruby Henrietta Stevens; and two brothers, Roy E. Stevens and Maurece Stevens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the E.J. Knox King Solomon Masonic Lodge.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 8:45 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Masonic Rites will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the parlor at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH: 601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

