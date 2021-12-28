Services for Ms. Karen Grimes will be held 10 am, Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel with burial in the Union City Cemetery. Rev. Rusty Walton will officiate.

Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to service on Thursday at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Ms. Grimes, 64, of Union, died Friday, December 24, 2021.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

