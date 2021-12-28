Advertisement

Ms. Karen Grimes

By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Services for Ms. Karen Grimes will be held 10 am, Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel with burial in the Union City Cemetery. Rev. Rusty Walton will officiate.

Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to service on Thursday at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Ms. Grimes, 64, of Union, died Friday, December 24, 2021.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral Home PO Box 119 Union, MS 39365 601.774.5779 voice 601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

Milling Funeral Home

