Preservation Hall cancels all performances through NYE

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Amid an increase of COVID-19 cases, the historic Preservation Hall music venue in the French Quarter is canceling all performances through New Year’s Eve on Fri., Dec. 31.

Management posted a message to social media Monday morning saying an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“The safety of our visitors, staff, and artists is our highest priority,” the post read.

People with tickets will receive a refund as soon as possible.

The venue is hoping to reopen on Jan. 1, “pending we are certain it is safe to do so.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Louisiana reported over 12,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, a four-day total averaging around 3,000 new cases a day. Hospitalizations doubled to 449 over the week leading up to Christmas but remain significantly lower than the peak number of patients, over 3,000 in August.

Other restaurants around the city have reported cases of COVID-19 among staff members. Some have announced temporary closures to test and isolate appropriately. Some have chosen to independently reinstate mask mandates.

